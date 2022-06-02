Many large Canadian companies still require COVID vaccines for new hires

One company even demands that all new hires be willing to receive any additional booster shots that may be rolled out in the future.

(LifeSiteNews) — A series of job postings show major companies in Canada are still advertising that only the “fully vaccinated” will be hired.

A recent catalog of job postings from Canada was posted to social media to show that while provincial governments may have axed vaccine passports, many large corporations still insist that all new employees be vaccinated against the highly survivable COVID-19 virus.

While not all the screenshots of the job postings can still be found on the job-seeking website Indeed, LifeSiteNews verified the existence of postings by Coca Cola Canada, Marriott International, Metroland Media Group Ltd (which owns the Toronto Star) and Maple Leaf Foods.

All of the aforementioned job postings are from the months of May 2022 and June 2022, months after provincial governments axed their vaccine passport systems and mandatory indoor mask-wearing policies.

While most of the postings simply state that “all employees” are expected “to be fully vaccinated” and “show proof of vaccination” prior to being hired, the Metroland Media Group has taken it one step further by writing: “Torstar Corporation remains committed to its employees and to providing a safe workplace … candidates for employment are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and successful candidates must agree to obtain any additional vaccinations or booster dose(s) that may be required.”

The series of job postings gained significant traction on social media, with many users suggesting the policies were immoral and unscientific.

“Why? Just why? Being vaxxed is no different than unvaxxed. Everyone is getting covid anyway,” remarked one user on Twitter.

“I think it would be easier to just tell me who doesn’t require proof of vaccination and then that is who I can support,” added another.

Despite the insistence of vaccination by companies and governments around the world, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

