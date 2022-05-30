Montana will no longer let ‘transgenders’ change their birth certificates, says surgery can’t change sex

Sex ‘is an immutable genetic fact, which is not changeable, even by surgery,’ the Montana health department said.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

HELENA, Montana (LifeSiteNews) – Montana has eliminated the option to change the sex listed on a birth certificate to align with a so-called “gender identity” and has affirmed that no medical procedure “changes a person’s sex.”

In an emergency order issued Monday, the Montana health department declared that it will now only record biological sex, not “gender,” on birth certificates.

“Sex is different from gender and is an immutable genetic fact, which is not changeable, even by surgery,” reads the order, signed by health department director Adam Meier, an appointee of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“Accordingly, this emergency rule does not authorize the amendment of the sex identified/cited on a birth certificate based on gender transition, gender identity, or change of gender,” it continues.

READ: The ‘transgender’ experiment is the biggest child abuse scandal of our lifetimes

The new rule came after a state judge last month blocked a law requiring people who identify as “transgender” to show proof of a “gender transition” to alter the sex on their birth certificates.

The law, signed last year by Gov. Gianforte, replaced a rule issued by Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration in 2017 that allowed individuals to change their registered sex simply by presenting an affidavit to the health department.

Judge Michael Moses ruled that the 2021 law, known as SB 280, was too vague, as it didn’t clarify what procedures were necessary for a “gender transition.”

But he didn’t order a return to the 2017 rule, and the Montana health department said his decision left the state “an ambiguous and uncertain situation.”

‘No surgery changes a person’s sex’

In his ruling, Moses also acknowledged that “no surgery changes a person’s sex,” a fact even recognized by the plaintiffs who sued to overturn SB 280, according to the health department’s emergency order.

“The court’s finding that ‘no surgery changes a person’s sex’ has caused the department to consider the issue,” the order reads, adding that the department agrees with Moses’ finding and considers sex “a biological concept that is encoded in an individual’s DNA and, thus, is genetic and immutable.”

Moreover, recording “gender” on a birth certificate doesn’t make sense, the order explains. “The birth certificate generally records only facts that are known (or knowable) at the time of the person’s birth,” it notes. “Sex is one of those facts: A person’s sex can be determined — by observation, examination, or testing — at the time of birth.”

“Gender/gender identity, as a social, psychological, and/or cultural construct, cannot.”

Due to the impossibility of changing sex through a “gender transition,” the health department declared SB 280 and previous liberal birth certificate policies “mistaken.”

READ: Rubio torches liberal hypocrisy of opposing ivermectin while pushing trans hormones on kids

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Stop the grooming & sexualization of children in schools Show Petition Text 3804 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media. And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age. This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now. SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children. With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children. Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools. Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March. SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children. 76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students. Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.” Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom. It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people. SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action. Thank you for signing the petition today. More Information: Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews



**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Monday order still allows sex listed on a birth certificate to be edited in rare circumstances, such as to fix an entry error or if an individual’s sex was misidentified at birth.

Montana joins a handful of states, including Tennessee, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, that ban people from altering their documented sex to reflect a false sense of “gender.” Courts have recently struck down similar measures in Idaho and Ohio, according to the Associated Press.

Montana’s emergency rule comes as Republican-led states across the U.S. advance new policies to counter the rise of gender ideology in sports, education, and healthcare.

Last month, the Florida Department of Health issued guidance recommending that children and adolescents with gender dysphoria should not be given puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or “sex change” surgeries.

RELATED:

Florida warns against ‘sex changes’ for children, blasts Biden administration guidance

Indiana lawmakers override GOP governor’s veto, ban ‘transgender’ men from women’s sports

Tennessee gov. signs bills to restrict abortion drugs, ban males from women’s college sports

Share











