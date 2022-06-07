Masonic infiltration of the Vatican: the evidence

Father Charles Murr, author of the book 'Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry,' was kind enough to join me on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Charles Murr, author of the book Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry, was kind enough to join me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Father Murr lays out the compelling evidence of the Masonic infiltration in the Vatican that influenced the changes witnessed by the Church over the past century. He was a close friend of the late Cardinal Édouard Gagnon, who was tasked by Pope Paul VI with investigating corruption and other strange happenings in the Church.

In this episode, you will learn about Annibale Bugnini, who was a highly influential bishop in the Roman Curia. He was tasked with overseeing the Vatican II-inspired liturgical changes to the Mass and had an apparent connection to Italian Freemasonry.

Father Murr explains the significance as follows.

“It was Freemasonry that brought down the Papal States. It was Freemasonry that brought about the unification of Italy,” Father Murr says. “And it didn’t matter who they killed, what they did to get this done. Freemasonry played a great role in the French Revolution.”

“[Freemasonry is] not like belonging to the Lions Club or the Elks, right? [Bugnini] was in charge of Catholic liturgy,” he adds. “When there was a promise by the Freemasons — European Freemasons, above all, French and Italian — to destroy the Catholic Church, how do you destroy the Catholic Church? That’s kind of a big undertaking …”

