Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Priest calls police on man who wasn’t wearing mask at church for medical reasons

Tue Jun 15, 2021 - 4:38 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks with Nick Lusito, a Catholic who refused to wear a mask in church while praying, and was confronted by a church employee and priest, even though he has a medical exemption. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/priest-calls-police-on-man-who-wasnt-wearing-mask-at-church-for-medical-reasons.
 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL