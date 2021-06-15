Priest calls police on man who wasn’t wearing mask at church for medical reasons

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks with Nick Lusito, a Catholic who refused to wear a mask in church while praying, and was confronted by a church employee and priest, even though he has a medical exemption. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/priest-calls-police-on-man-who-wasnt-wearing-mask-at-church-for-medical-reasons.

