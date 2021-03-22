The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry sits down with Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room, to talk about his research into the Hunter Biden laptop. Maxey tells LifeSite that the laptop gives a 'dark insight' into the pressure the Biden family was putting on Hunter to essentially 'monetize Joe Biden's office.' Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-contents-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-revealed
