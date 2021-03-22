Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed

Mon Mar 22, 2021 - 10:08 am EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry sits down with Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room, to talk about his research into the Hunter Biden laptop. Maxey tells LifeSite that the laptop gives a 'dark insight' into the pressure the Biden family was putting on Hunter to essentially 'monetize Joe Biden's office.' Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-contents-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-revealed

