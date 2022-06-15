Canada ups number of shots to three to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID

The federal government plans to 'work closely' with the provinces to 'increase significantly our rate of third doses,' the country's health minister said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday that the government will update “fully vaccinated” from two doses of an experimental COVID injection to three.

“Although two doses still protects significantly well against severe disease and death, two doses are not enough now to protect against infection and transmission,” Duclos said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“And that is why we are transitioning now to an up-to-date vaccination definition of what it means to be adequately protected against COVID-19,” continued the politician, adding that the federal government plans to “work closely” with the provinces to “increase significantly our rate of third doses.”

According to Duclos, who has previously suggested COVID injections be made mandatory, the “rate of boosters in Canada is too low, lower than any other G7 country,” but he is hopeful the government can “do better” and plans to so in the “coming weeks and months.”

Despite Duclos’ statement that a third dose is needed to “protect against infection and transmission,” coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Even the term “vaccine” has been called into question by experts when referring to the novel mRNA COVID shots produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology, has said that “gene therapy” is an accurate term for COVID jabs. Similarly, Stefan Oelrich, president of the giant Bayer company’s Pharmaceutical Division, said that the novel mRNA COVID “vaccines” are actually “cell and gene therapy” that would have otherwise been rejected by the public if not for a “pandemic” and favorable marketing. Prominent French scientist Professor Christian Perronne, with extensive expertise in infectious diseases, also concurs and stated that “the products they call ‘vaccines’ for Covid-19 are not really vaccines” and are better described as “genetic modifiers.”

The push to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with – the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID booster shots.

Meanwhile, the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

