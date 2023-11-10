Trump says he’d consider Tucker Carlson for VP

'I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would,' said Trump. 'I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump has said he will consider nominating former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as his Vice President for the 2024 presidential campaign.

In a wide-ranging interview on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Trump was asked if he would include Carlson on his list of potential vice presidents.

“I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would,” Trump responded. “I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense. You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work.”

The former Fox host interviewed Trump during the first Republican primary debate this year, with views surpassing 300 million, which Trump pointed out in his Clay Travis interview.

Since Tucker’s ousting from Fox News, he has interviewed numerous world leaders, including conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary and Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei. In the interview with Orbán, the Hungarian leader told Tucker that he thought the only man who could restore peace in Europe was Donald Trump, and that America needed to bring him back as president.

Tucker has been outspoken in his condemnation of abortion, calling it “human sacrifice” and the efforts to defend the sanctity of life a “spiritual battle.” He has conducted interviews exposing the lies and horrors of the so-called “gender transitioning” mutilation and sterilization of children through surgeries and hormones. He has criticized the COVID shots and protocol that have trampled upon basic freedoms and resulted in countless deaths and injuries. And he has been a strong critic of the corruption of the political left and the Biden administration.

Delivering a September speech to Ohio’s Center for Christian Virtue Tucker addressed the upcoming Ohio abortion amendment proposal which just passed in this week’s election.

“Anyone telling you, ‘don’t have children,’ ‘kill your children’ is not your friend,” he insisted.

“They’re your enemy,” Carlson told the crowd before drawing a straight line between the religious sacrifice of children in the Old Testament and the false promises of today’s abortion industry.

READ: Tucker Carlson slams abortion as ‘human sacrifice’: ‘This is a spiritual battle’

“It’s a very recognizable promise that they’re making you because it’s as old as time and it’s chronicled in great detail throughout the Hebrew Bible. It’s human sacrifice…which is singled out for approbation every time. Of all the sin the ancients committed, that sin every single time it’s described, it’s called ‘detestable.’ God singled that out: ‘Throw your children into the fire.’”

“Why were people doing that? Because they believed they were getting power and contentment and happiness in return. All it’s going to take is to sacrifice your children.”

“How does killing your own children advance the cause of perpetuating the species?” Tucker asked. “It doesn’t. In fact, it’s an attack on that. It’s not a natural human function to want to kill your own children.”

“The one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children,” he declared. “The point of life is to have children, and to watch them have grandchildren. Nothing will bring you joy like that will. Nothing comes close!”

In an August address delivered in Budapest, Tucker slammed the LGBT agenda the U.S. and western countries are pushing throughout the world.

READ: Tucker Carlson slams ‘insane’ US gov’t leaders who stifle human flourishing in Hungary speech

“You can’t run a global empire based on the imposition of boutique sexual politics on countries that don’t want them,” he said, comparing the U.S. empire to that of the Soviet Union. “The Soviets told you to worship Lenin. The State Department tells you to worship transvestites.”

“I love my country, but the people who run it now are dangerous and insane,” he said. “The ruling party is the party of the childless, the unmarried, the people working for low wages in large corporations and living in tiny apartments in overcrowded cities that are rife with crime.”

The full Clay and Buck interview with Trump can be viewed below.

RELATED:

New petition demands Trudeau blocks Tucker Carlson from coming to Canada

Tucker Carlson blows lid off ‘Trans Inc’ for profiting from gender-confused minors, adults

Former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer says Joe knew about his son’s corrupt business dealings

Donald Trump talks assassination, Epstein and indictments in interview with Tucker Carlson

Share











