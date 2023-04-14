Tucker Carlson: Leaked docs reveal Biden admin, media are lying; US at war with Russia, and Ukraine is losing

‘This is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth and yet this war has never been formally declared,’ explained the FoxNews host. ‘This war is a violation of American law. It is a crime.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Leaked Pentagon documents reveal that contrary to the narrative portrayed over the last 14 months by U.S. intelligence agencies and the legacy media, the war in Ukraine is in fact “a proxy battle between superpowers” and Ukraine is “losing the war,” explained Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

The FoxNews host was referring to reports of numerous military documents leaked over the last two months by a 21-year-old national guardsman who was swiftly apprehended by authorities yesterday.

One leaked document dated March 23 reveals the U.S. has deployed 14 special forces units to Ukraine, while 50 have come from the U.K., and 33 from Latvia, France, and the Netherlands.

According to The Washington Post, the leaks also show that despite “the Biden administration’s public statements about the vitality of Ukraine’s military,” internally they expect significant “shortfalls” in “force generation and sustainment” for an expected spring counteroffensive. Such an operation will likely only result in “modest territorial gains” and “exacerbate casualties,” indicated a document marked “top secret.”

Carlson began his Thursday monologue summarizing two primary points about the war in Ukraine that have been repeated for “the past 14 months” by “every power center” in the United States, including government and “virtually every single outlet along the entire spectrum of our national news media.”

These include “that the war in Ukraine is a war of national sovereignty. It is not a proxy battle between superpowers,” Carlson said. And the second talking point that has been emphasized “over and over again is that Ukraine is winning that war. Ukrainian troops are brave and noble. Russian troops are evil and incompetent.”

“These are the two essential themes of the war in Ukraine, and both of them are lies,” he said.

Referencing the leaked documents mentioned above, the popular FoxNews host asserted that “this is in fact not Ukraine’s war. It’s our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers. So, this is not a regional conflict in Eastern Europe. This is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth and yet this war has never been formally declared.”

“It has not been authorized by Congress, and for that reason, this war is a violation of American law. It is a crime,” he said.

“The second thing we learn from these slides is that despite direct U.S. involvement, Ukraine is in fact losing the war. Seven Ukrainians are being killed for every Russian. Ukrainian air defenses have been utterly degraded. Ukraine is losing. The Biden administration is perfectly aware of this. They’re panicked about it, but they have lied about this fact to the public,” Carlson continued.

“Just two weeks ago, for example, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the U.S. Senate that Russian military power is ‘waning.’ In other words, Russia is losing the war. That was a lie. He knew it was when he said it, but he repeated it in congressional testimony. That is a crime,” he said.

“But Lloyd Austin has not been arrested for committing that crime. Instead, the only man who has been taken into custody or likely ever will be is a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who leaked the slides that showed that Lloyd Austin was lying.”

“He revealed the crimes, therefore he’s the criminal. That’s how Washington works. Telling the truth is the only real sin,” Carlson opined.

Yet instead of coming to the defense of a young man “who told Americans what’s actually happening in Ukraine,” the legacy media “are celebrating his capture,” Carlson lamented, showing several clips of media personalities attacking Jack Douglas Teixeira, who was arrested Thursday.

“Now, keep in mind, as we still don’t know where Jeffrey Epstein got hundreds of millions of dollars, we have no idea. Nor do we know what he did for a living. We don’t know who left pipe bombs on Capitol Hill on January 6 … two of them,” Carlson observed.

“We don’t know who leaked the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. We can’t even say for certain who killed the president of the United States because after 60 years the Biden administration is still hiding thousands of pages of classified documents from the Kennedy assassination, just as they are hiding more than a billion other classified documents,” he said.

“But tonight, we can say for dead certain who embarrassed Victoria Nuland and Joe Biden, and that kid is going to jail for a long, long time. That’s the standard, [and] the media are fine with that standard,” Carlson continued.

To illustrate the point, the television host highlighted a statement by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday warning media outlets against the publication of this leaked information. Kirby said:

“Without confirming the validity of the documents, this is information that has no business in the public domain. It has no business, if you don’t mind me saying, on the pages of — front pages of newspapers or on television. It is not intended for public consumption, and it should not be out there.”

“So, the fact that U.S. soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers in a war in Ukraine has no business in the public domain,” Carlson responded. “The fact that the country we are backing and fighting alongside is losing, not winning, has no business in the public domain. You have no right to know what your government is doing in your name with your tax dollars and with the future of your children and grandchildren. You have no right to know — shut up and stop asking relevant questions.”

“What’s happening to this leaker now is what happens to anyone who contradicts the national security state and their obedient servants in the media. You go to prison so the media can continue to tell you lies,” Carlson concluded.

