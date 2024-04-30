Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Arrested for defying COVID: Monica Smit continues resistance

Monica Smit led the resistance in Australia against COVID lockdowns with her peaceful opposition to government tyranny. Now Smit feels called by God to continue the fight against the encroaching globalist police state across the world. Monica provides an update for LifeSite viewers on what she has seen in her travels, highlighting what it means to be a frontline activist against government overreach while serving God in accordance with her Catholic faith. Citizens everywhere continue to be inspired by Smit’s tremendous witness, self-sacrifice, and unwillingness to bend her knee to the deep state globalists seeking to rule the world. Watch now as Smit provides her insights into the ongoing fight against post-COVID tyranny and what that means for the world. 

April 30, 2024

Arrested for defying COVID: Monica Smit continues resistance

BREAKING: 16-year-old Catholic was just suspended for wearing THIS shirt

Doctor at Calvary: a medical perspective on the wounds of Christ on the cross

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true Pope or false prophet? - Part 2

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true pope or false prophet? - Part 1

Texas Red Heifers + Third Jewish Temple = Antichrist?

Tucker Carlson: 'I am not Catholic, but I am interested'

In-depth analysis of the 'de-transition' movement

Exorcist assistant warns against doors to the demonic

Private revelations and belief in God. Finding answers when the stakes are high

The devil's plan for godlessness: Communist China

Alleged Garabandal prophecies: Heaven is preparing a 'Divine Reset' from God

