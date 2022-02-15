Separating fact from fiction: Here's what Trudeau can and cannot do under the Emergencies Act
John-Henry speaks with LifeSite journalist Kennedy Hall on Canada's Emergencies Act, what it is and what it isn't, and how Trudeau's invocation of it has created a political and legal mess for himself and the country.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 15, 2022
