Tucker Carlson: Pro-abortion violence motivated by ‘displacing God’ and ‘undermining Christianity’

Pro-abortionists' violence against Christians aims at ‘attacking Christianity because Christianity stands in their way,’ said Carlson.

(LifeSiteNews) – Tucker Carlson believes that the recent spate of violence against pro-lifers is ultimately about “displacing God” and attacking Christianity.”

The popular Fox News anchor voiced this opinion in his opening monologue on the evening of May 9 after a spate of vandalism and violence was launched against pro-lifers by pro-abortion supporters because of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that looks set to overturn Roe v. Wade.



Carlson opened by referencing a tweet by radical pro-abortion group “Ruth Sent Us,” in which they announced a plan to “be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries.”

Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer. We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries. pic.twitter.com/1UxAkyuXTg — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 7, 2022



“Joe Biden purports to be a Catholic,” said Carlson, “But no. The Biden administration did not try and stop this.”

Nor did Biden prevent a Molotov cocktail being thrown into a pro-life group’s offices in Wisconsin on Sunday, noted Carlson. The pro-lifers were “not doing anything aggressive at all, but because their views are repugnant to the left, their building was firebombed.”

The news host had equally severe criticism for Biden’s lack of response over a pro-abortion protest outside New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on May 7, when one abortion advocate screamed that she was “killing the babies” and went on to simulate abortion using baby dolls in a graphic display.

“Could you get away with that outside any other religious center? Any other group of worshipers?,” asked Carlson. “Probably not. We wouldn’t support it.”

Connecting together the sequence of violent protests and acts of vandalism, Carlson suggested that this uncondemned series of events “isn’t actually about Roe” but about “something much darker than that.”

Alluding to the radically pro-abortion “Women’s Health Protection Act” Carlson stated that “it’s not really about codifying Roe – abortions for people who ‘need them safe, legal and rare.’ It’s about something much bigger than that.”

It’s about displacing God as the great decider. Democrats now reserve the right to rewrite biology, which is to say dominion over nature… So again, this isn’t just about intimidating Supreme Court justices, five of them, into changing their views on Roe v. Wade. It’s about attacking Christianity because Christianity stands in their way.”

The pro-abortion advocates are “angry at Christianity” and “have been for a long time” added Carlson. Yet such anger is “weird,” he continued, since “the Western understanding of human rights, our understanding of human rights, all of us, atheists included, is based on Christianity.”

READ: FULL LIST: Pro-abortion vandalism, church storming over possibility Roe v. Wade will fall

The wave of violence and vandalism that has swept through the country since the Supreme Court leak has particularly targeted Catholics. It has included pro-abortionists invading Sunday Mass in Los Angeles, spraying anti-life graffiti onto a Texas pro-life pregnancy center, and apparently stealing a tabernacle from a Catholic church in Texas.

“Undermining Christianity is the central project of the left because it stands in their way,” Carlson said. “Modern liberals hate Christianity, not because it’s repressive, but because they are.”

In fact, “undermining Christianity is the central project of the left because it stands in their way,” declared Carlson. He likened the explosion of anti-Catholic violence in the last week to the firebombing of Catholic churches in Canada during last summer, saying that “now we’re seeing it happen here as we knew it would.”

