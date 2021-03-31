First Saturday: 15 minute mediation on the mysteries of the rosary
Wed Mar 31, 2021 - 4:39 pm EST
In This Episode
In this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry gives 15 minutes of mediation on the 15 mysteries of the Holy Rosary, as Our Lady demanded of us first in 1925 through the practice of the first Saturdays.
