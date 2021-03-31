Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

First Saturday: 15 minute mediation on the mysteries of the rosary

Wed Mar 31, 2021 - 4:39 pm EST

In This Episode

In this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry gives 15 minutes of mediation on the 15 mysteries of the Holy Rosary, as Our Lady demanded of us first in 1925 through the practice of the first Saturdays.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL