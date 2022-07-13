message
The John-Henry Westen Show

LIVE REACTION: Pope Francis comments on Biden receiving Holy Communion

Pope Francis has once again shown an unwillingness to discipline one of the Church's most notorious and prominent pro-abortion sons: U.S. President Joseph Biden. Join LifeSiteNews' John-Henry Westen and Doug Barrie as they react to Francis's comments on giving Biden Holy Communion and the missed opportunity to witness to the sanctity of life.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJuly 13, 2022

