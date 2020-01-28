Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Trump, the Church, and Latin Mass: a discussion with LifeSite DC reporter Claire Chretien

Tue Jan 28, 2020 - 5:40 pm EST

LifeSite's Claire Chretien joins John-Henry in Washington D.C. to discuss the March for Life. She also discusses the crisis in the Church and explains her love for the Traditional Latin Mass.

