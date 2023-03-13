Has the financial meltdown begun? Prepare now with fasting & gold
Financial analyst and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, sees serious cause for concern in this increasingly fragile economy. Does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank portend a dramatic cascade of similar events across the entire financial system, or will the economic contagion now unleashed remain isolated from other banking institutions?
Preparing for the unknown with precious metals is an essential part of the response to the unfolding crisis, yet Mason contends that there is something even more vital for the road ahead: fortifying oneself spiritually with fasting and prayer. Join John-Henry Westen as he reviews with Drew Mason the latest on what is happening in the banking system and provides further insight on how best to navigate the world’s turbulence.
FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
The John-Henry Westen ShowMarch 13, 2023
Recent VideosSee More
-
Has the financial meltdown begun? Prepare now with fasting & gold
-
95th Academy Award Winning Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS
-
-
Darwin said his theory of evolution would be undone if anyone could find THIS
-
The astonishing proof for Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist