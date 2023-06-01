Canadian gov’t official finds Trudeau’s COVID orders were justifiable, tosses out all complaints

Canadian Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said the extreme rules in place were necessary.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne ruled that federal government COVID dictates were justifiable and “necessary,” and has thrown out all complaints made against vaccine and quarantine mandates.

In seven separate reports recently tabled in Parliament concerning COVID-era laws, as per Blacklock’s Reporter, Dufresne wrote that the “urgency of limiting the spread of the virus was understandably a significant challenge for government and public health authorities.”

He added that the COVID crisis was a “rapidly evolving situation that required swift and effective responses to address extraordinary public health needs,” and thus all rules put in place by Trudeau’s cabinet were reasonable under the Privacy Act.

Dufresne noted that his investigation “considered whether all aspects of the policy were necessary and proportional.”

Many of the complaints launched against the government were regarding Trudeau’s COVID travel mandate, which banned the vaccine free from flying.

In October 2021, Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unvaccinated will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally. This rule went into effect on December 1, 2021.

The policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

Trudeau “suspended” the COVID travel vaccine mandates on June 20, 2022. Last October, the Canadian federal government ended all remaining COVID mandates in Canada regarding travel, including masking on planes and trains, COVID testing, and allowing vaccine-free Canadians to no longer be subject to mandatory quarantine.

Noted Dufresne about the mandates, his investigation did not assess whether the “vaccination requirements were an unjustified limitation on individuals’ freedom of mobility guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

He also dismissed complaints made by federal workers, including members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and military, who were made to reveal their COVID jab status or be fired or placed on leave.

He called these mandates for federal workers “necessary, effective and proportional under the circumstances.”

“The complainants’ main allegations were the collection of employees’ vaccination status and in some cases religious or medical information in support of an accommodation request to be exempted from the requirements of the policy was unreasonable,” he concluded in one report, titled Into Covid-19 Vaccination Attestation Requirements Established by the Treasury Board of Canada for Employees of the Core Public Administration.

Dufresne ruled that Canada’s federal institutions “complied” with the “collection of personal information under the policy.”

Previous privacy commissioner ruled the government could not mandate vaccines

Despite Dufresne’s ruling, a previous privacy commissioner ruled in 2021 that mandating any type of COVID shots would violate one’s rights.

On May 19, 2021, then-Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien wrote that as there is no federal law allowing for governments to mandate jabs, there must be a clear “legal authority for introducing use of vaccine passports for each intended purpose.”

He stated that COVID jab passports and mandating vaccinations are an “encroachment on civil liberties” that would require “a newly enacted public health order or law.”

Many Canadians who were either fired or placed on leave for not getting the COVID shots fought back, some with success. Others who fought the mandates were fined.

Some federal workers who were fired for not getting the COVID shots have been successful in getting labor boards to hear their case.

Just recently, the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board recently granted Jennifer Squires, who worked as a senior financial services adviser with Parks Canada, a hearing after her religious exemption was denied and she was then suspended without pay.

Other groups have taken large legal action against the federal government, such as a large group of airline workers, Free to Fly Canada, who were affected by Trudeau’s federal COVID jab mandate. This group recently launched a class action lawsuit against the federal government over its vaccine mandate for aviation, seeking full compensation.

Last month, a Windsor, Ontario police officer who donated $50 to the Freedom Convoy last year was told by an adjudicator he must work 80 unpaid hours as punishment. He is now appealing his punishment.

The Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa calling for an end to COVID mandates resulted in Trudeau enacting the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14, 2022, to shut it down.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out.

Liberal-friendly Judge Paul Rouleau in February exonerated Trudeau’s use of the EA to decimate the Freedom Convoy after releasing the final report of the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Canadian mainstream media throughout the COVID crisis barely mentioned the now-known fact that the COVID jabs approved for use in Canada and elsewhere are all linked to possible, and sometimes even fatal, side effects.

A study from the United Kingdom last year showed that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 injection is linked with a significant increase in GBS between two and four weeks after it is administered.

