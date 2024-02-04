Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bishop Strickland: Denying the sanctity of life is 'blaspheming against our Lord'
On Part 2 of this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the sanctity of life and reminds the faithful of their obligation to “proclaim and protect” the truth of the Catholic faith, even if it means sometimes correcting wayward priests or bishops.
February 4, 2024
