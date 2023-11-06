Cardinal Müller: Bishops who reject preaching the Gospel betray Christ

Cardinal Gerhard Müller put bishops on notice at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, emphasizing that any bishop who rejects preaching the Gospel betrays his vocation as a bishop — and betrays Christ and the Church. Cardinal Müller emphasized that any attempts to “modernize” the Catholic Church’s transmission of Gospel teaching “brings only illusory results,” opening the door to confusion, misunderstandings and lies. Cardinal Müller explains how the Pope and all brother bishops are bound to hold fast to the Church’s mission to spread the Gospel “for the salvation of the world in Christ” — and that the Church is not at the service of ‘woke’ ideologies like climate change.

