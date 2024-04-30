Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | ‘Hell On Earth’: Inside the Overlooked Plight of Christians in Gaza

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

Catholic humanitarian Jason Jones sits down for an interview with LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen on the efforts of his organization, the Vulnerable People Project, to help Christians in Gaza who have been suffering greatly amid the tragedy of war.

To help evacuate vulnerable children, orphans, elderly, and sick and injured people from Gaza, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/vppgaza

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 30, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
18:13

BREAKING | ‘Hell On Earth’: Inside the Overlooked Plight of Christians in Gaza

Recent Videos
11:04

BREAKING | Biden DOJ accused of brutal treatment of jailed pro-lifer — prolonged solitary, shackles

Recent Videos
10:18

Russell Brand to be baptized Sunday – but he still has THIS question

Recent Videos
4:22

BREAKING: Candace Owens announces she has joined the Catholic Church

Recent Videos
2:06

World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler glorifies Jesus after winning second Masters title

Recent Videos
7:13

Bill Maher reveals the grim truth of what pro-abortion leftists really think

Recent Videos
6:12

BREAKING: Trump Touts Support For IVF, Abortion in Various Circumstances

Recent Videos
6:31

WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and all bishops to ‘return to Christ’ in NEW open letter

Recent Videos
2:18

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'

Recent Videos
7:33

EXCLUSIVE: New Knoxville Planned Parenthood security video casts doubt on FBI case against pro-lifer

Recent Videos
3:23

BREAKING: Pope Francis attacks critics of homosexual blessings as ‘small ideological groups’

Recent Videos
2:07

BREAKING: Pope defends denying young people the Latin Mass AND more Vatican trickery

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...