BREAKING | ‘Hell On Earth’: Inside the Overlooked Plight of Christians in Gaza
Catholic humanitarian Jason Jones sits down for an interview with LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen on the efforts of his organization, the Vulnerable People Project, to help Christians in Gaza who have been suffering greatly amid the tragedy of war.
To help evacuate vulnerable children, orphans, elderly, and sick and injured people from Gaza, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/vppgaza
April 30, 2024
