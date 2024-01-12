Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

‘Org*sm-gate’: World reacts to x-rated book by Pope Francis’ right-hand man Cardinal Fernández

The entire world is reacting to the dark influences behind the newly discovered X-rated book authored by Pope Francis’ right-hand man, Cardinal Victor Fernández, architect of Fiducia Supplicans — the document allowing for the blessing of same-sex ‘couples.’ The LGBT agenda within Pope Francis’ Shadow Church is being exposed on all fronts — and powerful prelates like Cardinal Sarah and Archbishop Viganò are also pushing back. In fact, Cardinal Sarah has strongly rejected Cardinal Fernández’s LGBT agenda — even invoking its apparent “heresy.”

January 12, 2024

